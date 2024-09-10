Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 2,605 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RWX. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWX opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $27.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $317.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.79.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

