Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 59 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Saia by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Saia by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $479.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $476.73.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $410.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.26 and a 12 month high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $823.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.60 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. Analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

