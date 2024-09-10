Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 259.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONY opened at $91.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.17. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $100.88.

Shares of Sony Group are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

