Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $438.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.65. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $448.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.17.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

