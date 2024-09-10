Ballentine Partners LLC Has $846,000 Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 872.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $6,517,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,154.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $6,517,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,154.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.23, for a total transaction of $280,575.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,962,563.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,300 shares of company stock valued at $44,194,544 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $324.91 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.25 and a fifty-two week high of $376.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.45 and a 200 day moving average of $311.82. The firm has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.63.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

