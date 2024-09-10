Ballentine Partners LLC Has $881,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $540.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $609.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $567.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $543.44. The stock has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

