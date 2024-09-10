Ballentine Partners LLC Has $958,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.15. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $45.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

