Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 82.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,222,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 200,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $48.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.19. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

