Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 490 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 21.5% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Corning by 1.9% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 13,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 0.8% in the second quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 28,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in Corning by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 83,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $46.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Fox Advisors raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Argus increased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.62.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

