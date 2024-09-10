Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 28.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in CNA Financial by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the second quarter worth $94,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNA Financial Price Performance

CNA Financial stock opened at $51.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.89. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.95 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.43%.

Insider Transactions at CNA Financial

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,297,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,297,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Elizabeth Possell sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $213,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,832.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

