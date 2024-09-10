Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,584 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Boeing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,171,983 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $305,489,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

Boeing Stock Up 3.4 %

Boeing stock opened at $162.92 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $156.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $100.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.06 and its 200 day moving average is $180.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

