Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 178 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 54.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter worth $189,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 18.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

RDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.54. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $63.72 and a 1 year high of $84.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $919.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 20.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

