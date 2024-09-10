Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 189 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $547,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $742,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $218.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $190.70 and a one year high of $223.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.97 and its 200 day moving average is $207.54.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CME shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.73.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

