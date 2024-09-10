Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 9,924 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 985,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Sally Beauty worth $10,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,242,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,785,000 after buying an additional 131,603 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $8,172,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 251,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 147,103 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Sally Beauty Stock Down 2.1 %

SBH opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $13.91.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

