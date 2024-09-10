Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.26% of Haynes International worth $9,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 71,414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 6,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $402,347.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,922.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Stock Performance

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $59.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $60.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.07 million, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.51.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.33). Haynes International had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $153.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

