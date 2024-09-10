Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 27,193 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,193 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.39% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $9,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on AGIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

In related news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $474,140.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,358. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGIO opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.42. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $50.35.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.05% and a negative net margin of 1,165.69%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

