Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 58,148 Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,148 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 3.76% of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF worth $10,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BKHY opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $48.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average of $47.39.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Increases Dividend

About BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3081 per share. This is a boost from BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

