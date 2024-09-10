Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 58,148 Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,148 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 3.76% of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF worth $10,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period.
BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:BKHY opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $48.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average of $47.39.
BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Increases Dividend
About BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF
The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.