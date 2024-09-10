Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,851 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $9,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DSGX. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 64,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 483,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,601,000 after purchasing an additional 74,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DSGX. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $108.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

DSGX stock opened at $96.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.94 and a beta of 0.98. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $104.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.23.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

