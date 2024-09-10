Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,129 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $11,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 411.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 723.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDYA. Lifesci Capital upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.70.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.84.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.14). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

