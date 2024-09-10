Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $9.48 Million Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,974 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Xencor were worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 475.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000.

Insider Activity at Xencor

In other news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 36,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $665,547.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,284.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $26.84.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.25). Xencor had a negative net margin of 132.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Xencor’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XNCR. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Xencor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

