Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $9.56 Million Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,730 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,901 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $9,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $223,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $737,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,166.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.38. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $40.95.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.94 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 107.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

