Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $9.65 Million Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.95% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $9,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

NYSE NXRT opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.01. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.29). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $64.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXRT. Compass Point upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised NexPoint Residential Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.