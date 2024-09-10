Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 384,726 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $9,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SASR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,423,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 148,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 60,850 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,033,000 after buying an additional 52,454 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 313,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 43,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after buying an additional 40,374 shares in the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SASR stock opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.