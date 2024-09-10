Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 19,611 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,074,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.76% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $10,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth $1,840,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,031,000 after purchasing an additional 120,055 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,006,000. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Prince sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $49,942.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,154 shares in the company, valued at $821,278.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ARI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 54.21, a current ratio of 54.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

