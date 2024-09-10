Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 68,444 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.62% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $261,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,618,000 after buying an additional 62,942 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,010,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,531,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,023,000 after purchasing an additional 293,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 549,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEDG opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.18. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $153.08.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.19). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $265.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEDG. Bank of America cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DZ Bank lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

