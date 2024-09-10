Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 96,602 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.07% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $9,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 437.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,889,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,773 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,857,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.0% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,428,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,955,000 after buying an additional 3,140,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,190,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,177,000 after buying an additional 2,993,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 119.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,848,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,641,000 after buying an additional 1,552,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTO shares. Macquarie downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

