Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 41,845 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.55% of Sprout Social worth $11,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 28,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 103,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 28,173 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 94,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Stock Down 3.6 %

SPT opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.37. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $68.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SPT

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $54,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $54,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $34,520.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,226.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,776. Insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.