Bank OZK Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,805 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 75% compared to the average volume of 2,173 put options.

Bank OZK Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ OZK opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $52.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.52. Bank OZK had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Recommended Stories

