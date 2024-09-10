Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Shares Down 0%

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Get Free Report) was down 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.48 and last traded at $25.51. Approximately 65,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 52,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.
Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.60.
Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.3344 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs
Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Company Profile
The Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN (ATMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Select MLP VWAP index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index consisting of US and Canadian MLPs and general partners of MLPs that are selected based on fundamental criteria. ATMP was launched on Mar 12, 2013 and is issued by Barclays.
