Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Shares Down 0%

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Get Free Report) was down 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.48 and last traded at $25.51. Approximately 65,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 52,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.60.

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.3344 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,723,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,831,000 after buying an additional 128,215 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Battery Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000.

The Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN (ATMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Select MLP VWAP index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index consisting of US and Canadian MLPs and general partners of MLPs that are selected based on fundamental criteria. ATMP was launched on Mar 12, 2013 and is issued by Barclays.

