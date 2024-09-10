Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.73.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAX

Baxter International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.49. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $44.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 15.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Baxter International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 20.8% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.