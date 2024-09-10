Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 669 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.5% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.44.

JPM opened at $216.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $617.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $225.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

