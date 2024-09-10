Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) Insider Richard Fennell Buys 40,497 Shares of Stock

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN – Get Free Report) insider Richard Fennell bought 40,497 shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$11.87 ($7.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$480,699.39 ($320,466.26).
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s previous Final dividend of $0.32. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s payout ratio is presently 75.86%.
