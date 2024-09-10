BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,724 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $11,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.9% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 346,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,236,000 after purchasing an additional 118,230 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $20,248,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,301,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $3,462,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 190,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after purchasing an additional 29,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BMRN opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 78.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.97. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.68 and a 12-month high of $99.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $712.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.10.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

