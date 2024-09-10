Black Hawk Acquisition Co.’s (NASDAQ:BKHAU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 17th

Black Hawk Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BKHAU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, September 17th. Black Hawk Acquisition had issued 6,900,000 shares in its public offering on March 21st. The total size of the offering was $69,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Black Hawk Acquisition Trading Up 7.2 %
Black Hawk Acquisition stock opened at 11.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 10.46. Black Hawk Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of 10.08 and a fifty-two week high of 12.21.
About Black Hawk Acquisition
