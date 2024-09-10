Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $75.74

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$75.74 and traded as high as C$85.70. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$83.89, with a volume of 245,833 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBD.B. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$105.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$110.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$89.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$75.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98.

In other news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.57, for a total transaction of C$366,280.00. In other news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.57, for a total transaction of C$366,280.00. Also, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,658. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

