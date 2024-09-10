Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.33.

A number of analysts have commented on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $151.82 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $106.90 and a 1 year high of $164.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.25. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $188,129,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,750,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,419,000 after acquiring an additional 679,280 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,076,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,741,000 after acquiring an additional 244,391 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,798,000 after acquiring an additional 222,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,613,000 after purchasing an additional 217,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

