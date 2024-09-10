Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.0% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.3 %

BSX stock opened at $82.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.71 billion, a PE ratio of 69.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.52 and a 200-day moving average of $73.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $82.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,734.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,877 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

