Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.22.

BOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of BOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $324,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,526,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,120,725.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,019,155 shares in the company, valued at $79,283,010.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $324,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,526,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,120,725.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,560 shares of company stock worth $1,442,260. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BOX by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,523,000 after purchasing an additional 47,220 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,477,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of BOX by 143.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 150,309 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in BOX in the first quarter worth about $1,361,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BOX opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.42. BOX has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $33.45.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $270.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.52 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BOX will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

