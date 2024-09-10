Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Trading Up 2.2%

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 27,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 55,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Boxlight Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $4.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.19. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 111.63%. The business had revenue of $38.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boxlight Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

