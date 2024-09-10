Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) & Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Critical Analysis

Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) and Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Brand Engagement Network and Agilysys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brand Engagement Network 0 0 1 0 3.00 Agilysys 0 0 5 0 3.00

Brand Engagement Network currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 538.30%. Agilysys has a consensus target price of $122.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.55%. Given Brand Engagement Network’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Brand Engagement Network is more favorable than Agilysys.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brand Engagement Network N/A -452.27% -40.40% Agilysys 40.32% 12.75% 8.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Brand Engagement Network and Agilysys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

15.8% of Brand Engagement Network shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Agilysys shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.9% of Brand Engagement Network shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of Agilysys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brand Engagement Network and Agilysys’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brand Engagement Network N/A N/A -$6.88 million N/A N/A Agilysys $237.46 million 11.88 $86.19 million $3.16 32.03

Agilysys has higher revenue and earnings than Brand Engagement Network.

Volatility and Risk

Brand Engagement Network has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agilysys has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Agilysys beats Brand Engagement Network on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brand Engagement Network

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities. It serves the automotive, healthcare, and other industries through direct sales force and channel partners. Brand Engagement Network, Inc. was formerly known as Blockchain Exchange Network Inc. and changed its name to Brand Engagement Network, Inc. in April 2023. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience. The company also provides cloud applications, support, maintenance, and subscription services; and professional services. It offers its solutions for hotels, resorts and cruise lines, casinos, corporate food service management, restaurants, universities, stadiums, and healthcare applications. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

