Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Susan Wiseman Sells 3,447 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $151,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 206,930 shares in the company, valued at $9,104,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Susan Wiseman sold 8,553 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $378,983.43.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,577 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $155,885.66.

On Friday, August 16th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,833 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $158,571.21.

On Thursday, August 1st, Susan Wiseman sold 12,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $509,760.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Susan Wiseman sold 7,500 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $322,800.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Susan Wiseman sold 7,079 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $298,592.22.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Susan Wiseman sold 5,496 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $230,832.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,558 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $136,662.78.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of Braze stock opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.07. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Braze by 401.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Braze during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Braze by 29.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Braze by 149.9% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRZE. Barclays cut their price target on Braze from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Braze

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.