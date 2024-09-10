Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Trading Up 1.6%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.98 and last traded at $24.92. 24,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 26,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 1.6 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48.
Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
