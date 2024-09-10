BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Receives $15.32 Average Price Target from Analysts

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.32.

Several brokerages recently commented on BTSG. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $884,166,000. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth about $67,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth about $54,638,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,328,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $16,260,000.

Shares of BTSG stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.33. BrightSpring Health Services has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $13.22.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. BrightSpring Health Services’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

