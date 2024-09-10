British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Position Trimmed by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4,526.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.00. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.