Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141,440 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.12% of Brixmor Property Group worth $8,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 258.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.8 %

BRX opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $27.70.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.75 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BRX. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Brixmor Property Group

About Brixmor Property Group

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.