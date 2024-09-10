Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Down 0.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $173.50 to $170.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Broadcom traded as low as $135.70 and last traded at $135.85. 11,353,896 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 31,242,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.99.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.23.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Broadcom by 242.9% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Trading Up 2.8 %
The company has a market cap of $655.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.01 and its 200-day moving average is $156.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.