Brokerages Set AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) PT at C$10.96

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.96.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank set a C$10.75 price target on shares of AGF Management and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Get AGF Management alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AGF.B

Insider Transactions at AGF Management

AGF Management Price Performance

In other news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.97 per share, with a total value of C$128,317.00. In other news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.97 per share, with a total value of C$128,317.00. Also, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,833.75. Insiders acquired 54,185 shares of company stock valued at $432,663 over the last 90 days. 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSE:AGF.B opened at C$7.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of C$496.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.18. AGF Management has a 1-year low of C$6.30 and a 1-year high of C$9.05.

About AGF Management

(Get Free Report

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.