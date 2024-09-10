Brokerages Set AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) PT at C$10.96

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.96.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank set a C$10.75 price target on shares of AGF Management and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.
TSE:AGF.B opened at C$7.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of C$496.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.18. AGF Management has a 1-year low of C$6.30 and a 1-year high of C$9.05.
AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.
