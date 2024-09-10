Brokerages Set Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target at $122.00

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Agilysys

Agilysys Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $101.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.26. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $63.78 and a 52 week high of $114.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.52 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilysys news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 38,539 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $3,501,268.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,449,136 shares in the company, valued at $131,654,005.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 38,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $3,501,268.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,449,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,654,005.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $1,067,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,978,428.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,050 shares of company stock valued at $19,735,671. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,530,000 after acquiring an additional 217,008 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Agilysys by 439.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,007,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,903,000 after purchasing an additional 820,840 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 938,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,689,000 after acquiring an additional 17,898 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 13.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,920,000 after acquiring an additional 87,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 686,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,805,000 after acquiring an additional 65,672 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.