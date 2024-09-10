Brokerages Set Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) PT at $16.93

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.93.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Palmer Square Capital BDC alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of PSBD stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $17.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39.

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Palmer Square Capital BDC had a net margin of 64.65% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Palmer Square Capital BDC will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palmer Square Capital BDC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Palmer Square Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 70.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 35,240 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Palmer Square Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,713,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Palmer Square Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 6.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.