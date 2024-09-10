Brokers Offer Predictions for Calibre Mining Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a report released on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CXB. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cormark increased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.85.

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

TSE CXB opened at C$2.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 2.07. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.16 and a 1-year high of C$2.40.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$187.89 million during the quarter. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Darren John Hall purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$45,250.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 40,550 shares of company stock valued at $76,994. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

